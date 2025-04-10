(Tyler, Texas) - As the weather warms up, you will most likely get out and enjoy any of our great East Texas lakes. You'll fish. You'll soak up the sun. You'll swim. You'll ride your jet skies. Once the day is done, those that live along Lake Tyler will park their watercraft at their dock.

The City of Tyler has many regulations in place to keep our lakes clean and safe. Recently, the Tyler City Council passed some updates to those ordinances. These are designed to further enhance the enjoyment of Lake Tyler and keep the water clean.

Lake Tyler Boaters Facing Tougher Regulations on Their Docks

The Tyler City Council has passed new ordinances for those with a boat dock on Lake Tyler (CBS 19). These ordinances have been updated to further protect the ecosystem of the lake. The main issue that was discussed involved prohibited plumbing at boat houses.

These code changes are to align the City of Tyler closer to the regulations set by lawmakers in Austin. If you're reading this and have a boat dock on Lake Tyler, you need to know that these changes take place immediately. If you're found to be non-compliant, you will face a $500 fine that could go up if changes are not made.

Get our free mobile app

Lake Tyler Boaters Facing Tougher Regulations on Their Docks

In a press release from the City of Tyler, the new changes to Tyler City Code Chapter 19 are laid out:

Updated Boating and Watercraft Regulations: New definitions and provisions to enhance safety and streamline boating regulations on both lakes.

Revised Construction and Leasing Guidelines: Clearer standards for the construction and leasing of lake lots, including specific requirements for the construction of boathouses, piers, and other structures on leased property.

Stricter Environmental and Sanitation Standards: Further restrictions on plumbing in boathouses to protect Lake Tyler and Lake Tyler East as public drinking water sources. Sanitary facilities will no longer be permitted within the 100-foot setback from the 378-foot mean sea level (MSL) elevation. These updates align with State regulations and emphasize environmental stewardship.

Clarification of the City’s Authority: The ordinance solidifies the City’s regulatory authority over lake waters and adjacent City-owned lands, ensuring effective management of these areas for public safety and environmental preservation.

Updated Fee Schedule: The fee schedule revision reflects the actual costs associated with administering the lake regulations, ensuring the City can continue to maintain the lakes in compliance with the new rules.

Get ready to enjoy your time on Lake Tyler this summer. Just make sure that part of that preparedness includes making sure your dock is in compliance.

READ MORE: Long Abandoned Piece of Tyler Water Utilities Set for Demolition

READ MORE: Texas Icons James Avery and Blue Bell Release a Delicious Piece of Jewelry

The Newest Texas Lottery Scratch Offs to Play and Win in April (Accurate as of April 2, 2025) Wouldn't it be cool to scratch off a surprise jackpot? Gallery Credit: Texas Lottery