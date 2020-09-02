Luke Bryan’s Two Lane Lager Beer Suspends Production Due to Coronavirus

Luke Bryan's Two Lane Lager beer company has suspended production temporarily in response to the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The country superstar announced the unhappy news in a statement he posted to social media on Tuesday (Sept. 1), writing, "We know you love Two Lane Lager (almost as much as we love making it), which is why I'm so sorry to say we had to pause production due to COVID-19. This was a difficult decision, but don't worry, we'll be back in March, bigger and better than ever. Love y'all and appreciate your continued support. Cheers."

Bryan launched his Two Lane American Golden Lager brand of beer in March of 2020 in a partnership with Constellation Brands, a publicly-traded beer and spirit producer that owns beer brands including Corona and Modelo, as well as wines that include Robert Mondavi and Kim Crawford. Bryan's beer brand was initially available in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and Virginia.

Bryan's 2020 Proud to Be Right Here Tour was slated to begin on May 28 in Cincinnati, Ohio, but that, too, was postponed due to the pandemic. Bryan has since announced new 2021 dates for that road trek, which is now scheduled to commence on May 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio.