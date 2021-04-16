After a year off, Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa will return to Mexico in January. The 2022 vacation event will once again feature Jason Aldean as a headliner.

Bryan will headline two additional nights of the four-day Crash My Playa in Cancun, Mexico. One more headliner plus additional opening acts will be announced soon, a press release reveals.

The 2022 Crash My Playa will happen Jan. 19-22 and return to the Moon Palace Cancun resort. Aldean and Old Dominion joined Bryan in 2020, with Charles Kelley and Dustin Lynch among the special guests.

This will be the seventh Crash My Playa, with one year off due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Jan. 2020 festival was one of very few country music gatherings to happen — by early March, it became clear the spring slate of festivals would be canceled, and soon the rest of the calendar followed.

With a vaccine available, it's looking like late summer and early fall will be a launch date for many concert tours, indoors and outdoors. Bryan himself is — as of now — an exception, as his Proud to Be Here Tour is slated to begin in late May. He's currently on television as a judge on American Idol, but a positive COVID-19 test kept him away from the series' first live episode of 2021, on April 12.

Additional activities and forms of entertainment typically come with a Crash My Playa ticket. In 2020 Bryan even filmed a music video there, for his hit song "One Margarita." Tickets go on sale to the public on April 23.

