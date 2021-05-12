Luke Bryan has announced something a little bit different for fans who want to see him and his band live in concert. The country music superstar has revealed an upcoming residency that he'll perform in Las Vegas, an opportunity that he says he's "tremendously excited" about.

Bryan is set to launch a residency at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas in 2022.

The entertainer tells People that the upcoming shows will be different from coming to see him in concert at one of his tour dates. The Theatre at Resorts World is a 5,000-seat venue with the largest. tallest performance stage in Las Vegas, and the furthest seat back is only 150 feet from the stage.

"Resorts World is essentially just creating and building an entertainment paradise for people that are wanting to go have amazing experiences," he explains. "To have a theater with all the bells, whistles and wonderful technology at my fingertips, and a show that stands alone, that's different from what I typically do out on the road."

The country superstar is one of four flagship artists helping to open the new venue, including Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood and Katy Perry. Bryan's six-show residency kicks off Feb. 11, 2022, with additional shows scheduled for Feb. 12, 16, 18, 19 and 20. Tickets for all shows are slated to go on sale to the public beginning on Monday, May 24, at 10AM PST via AXS.com.

