Luke Bryan's mother, LeClaire Bryan, thought she was spending her birthday alone, but the singer and his entire family made sure that didn't happen.

Videos and photos posted on Instagram pages run by LeClaire and Caroline Bryan show the Nashville-based Bryan clan showed up at LeClaire Bryan's Mexico Beach, Fla., home unannounced. She was more than taken aback — she nearly fell over!

Flip to the sixth piece of content from Caroline's post to see her reaction:

LeClaire Bryan turned 73 years old, per her son and his family's captions on various Instagram posts. Once they were in Florida, it looks like they had some uncensored fun. The family matriarch posted a series of pictures taken from their time together, and they're all comical, but this one featuring the "Down to One" singer is our fave:

For his part, Bryan did not share any pictures or video from the birthday celebration, but he did comment on a number of his wife and mother's pictures. Bryan's two sons Bo and Tate were in the car for the family surprise.

"Happy birthday to this psychopath," Caroline writes. "We love you @leclaire.bryan Thank you for loving my crazy a-- too ... you keep us entertained every single day!!!!"

The family has taken a few road trips in recent weeks, as they also visited nephew Til in Athens, Ga., where he's a freshman at the University of Georgia. Bryan is also preparing to perform at the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony and for a new season of American Idol in 2021.