Luke Bryan’s biggest boy, teenage nephew Til, headed off to college this fall, but that doesn’t mean his aunt and uncle aren't still looking out for him. The whole family made a trek to the University of Georgia over the weekend — all duded up in appropriate spirit wear — to check up on how their newly minted freshman is doing.

As it turns out, he's doing fine, but he's hungry. As Bryan’s wife Caroline details on social media, the first thing Til asked about was food.

"My first words: I've missed you so much! His first words: Can we go to the grocery store?" Caroline jokes.

"These boys living on cheese balls and hot pockets. Ohhhh....college days are the best!"

Caroline may have been a little sarcastic about Til's eating habits, but she certainly was not wrong about the magic of college days (she and Luke famously met while attending college together at Georgia Southern University). She also has not wavered in her love and devotion to her teenage nephew.

In August, when Til was just setting off for his big college adventure, she posted a sweet shot of the two embracing, with some affectionate words to mark the big occasion.

"I left a big piece of my heart today in Georgia," she wrote. "Been dreading this day for years, but I guess it’s time for Til to fly. Still can't handle it right now! Good luck in college my sweet boy."

Til's mother, Bryan's sister Kelly, died unexpectedly in 2007 at the age of 39, and his father, Ben Lee Cheshire, died in 2014. Luke and Caroline Bryan adopted Til and his sisters after that and raised him alongside their two sons, Tate and Bo.