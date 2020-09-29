Luke Combs is one of two artists who will represent country music at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. The first group of performers has been announced, and the 2020 BBMA nominee is among them.

Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny and Post Malone were also announced as 2020 Billboard Music Awards performers on Tuesday morning (Sept. 29). Kelly Clarkson will host the Oct. 14 NBC broadcast (8PM ET).

It's not clear which song Combs will sing, but the performance slot comes as he's nominated for four awards (Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist, Top Country Album and Billboard Chart Achievement Award) in 2020, after winning Top Country Artist in 2019.

The 2020 BBMAs were originally slated for April 29, with the awards being based off a chart period from March 23, 2019 to March 14, 2020. So, expect older songs and albums to be honored, not songs currently hot on the many Billboard charts. Garth Brooks is going to get the Icon Award, becoming just the ninth artist to do so and joining Cher, Neil Diamond, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Prince, Stevie Wonder, Janet Jackson and Mariah Carey.

In addition to his award, Brooks will take the stage for a performance that was first announced in February, before the coronavirus pandemic shut down live music and music awards shows. The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, having moved from its intended home in Las Vegas.