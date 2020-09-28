Mac Davis, a music and television mainstay in the 1970s and beyond, is critically ill after heart surgery in Nashville. A note from his manager asks for prayers for the 78-year-old singer and hitmaker for Elvis Presley and more.

After writing songs such as "In the Ghetto" and "A Little Less Conversation" for Presley, Davis — born Morris Mac Davis in Lubbock, Texas — went on to enjoy a country crossover career with songs including "Baby Don't Get Hooked on Me" and "Stop and Smell the Roses." Much of his success on country radio came after he won the ACM Entertainer of the Year award in 1975. Billboard credits him with six Top 10 singles on the Hot Country Songs chart ("Hooked on Music" from 1981 charted the highest, at No. 2), but he had four Top 10 hits on the all-genre Hot 100 chart.

As impressive is Davis' television and film catalog. He starred in various TV specials and had his own show, The Mac Davis Show, from 1974 to 1976. He continued to pick up roles throughout the 1980s, '90s and early 2000s, appearing on shows such as King of the Hill, That '70s Show and Rodney, where he played star Rodney Carrington's father-in-law.

Davis' manager Jim Morey shared news that his client is ill on Facebook, and it's since been posted on Instagram and Twitter accounts credited to Davis. Dolly Parton — with whom Davis also appeared on television — sent prayers via her Twitter page as well:

Davis' most recent acting credits on IMDB include a role in Dolly Parton's Heartstrings in 2019. In 2018, he performed during the First and the Worst Concert in Nashville.

Taste of Country has reached out to Davis' manager for further comment. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.