Maddie & Tae's Taylor Kerr is expanding her family! The singer is expecting her first child with her songwriter husband, Josh Kerr, she announced on social media over the weekend.

"Mom and dad," Kerr writes alongside a series of photos of her, her husband and her baby bump, posing at home in front of a display of festive balloons.

"Baby Kerr is joining us earthside in spring '22. We are already so deeply in love."

In the final snapshot, the couple also revealed the sex of their baby. The photo shows the parents-to-be biting into slices of cake with pink coloring on the inside, underneath a banner reading "GIRL."

The musical duo tied the knot in February 2021, after getting engaged the previous fall. They dated for more than a year previously, and had appeared together on Instagram as far back as April 2018. In October 2018, Kerr told Taste of Country that she and her now-husband spent several months caught between being friends and something more before making it official.

"We went on our first date and I think four months later put a label on it," she said. "You try to resist love and it's like, 'Gotcha!'"

The Kerrs got hitched during a season of love and big changes for both members of Maddie & Tae. Their wedding took place just months after Maddie Font got married to Jonah Font. Both husbands have frequently been a source of musical inspiration for the duo, who most recently released their new song, "Madness," in tribute to their real-life love stories. Other marriage-inspired songs include their current single, "Woman You Got."

Maddie & Tae recently announced that they'll headline the 2022 CMT Next Women of Country Tour, with Callista Clark and Sacha serving as openers. The CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour will kick off on Jan. 6 in Oklahoma City, with stops in Houston, New York City and Nashville, among other spots, following before the trek wraps up in Atlanta on Feb. 15.