Looks like Patrick Mahomes is going to have to adjust to a new roster on, and off, the field in the next several months. On the field, his Kansas City Chiefs made a surprising trade of one of the team's stars. Off the field, the Whitehouse Wildcat and Chiefs quarterback will get a second visit from the stork early next year.

As a majority of us were enjoying some time with family and friends over the Memorial Day weekend, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany decided to share some exciting news about his young family.



Yup, Sterling Skye Mahomes is gonna be a big sister in early 2023. Obviously, its too early to know an exact date but that early 2023 guess is pretty good for the new arrival.

Congratulations to both Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

While Patrick gears up for this addition at home, he'll be getting ready for new additions to his Kansas City Chiefs. The team traded away one of their star receivers, Tyreek Hill, to the Miami Dolphins in the off season. The team also lost wide receiver, Byron Pringle, to the Chicago Bears through free agency. In their place, the Chiefs signed Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Green Bay Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency. The Chiefs also drafted Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore in the second round of this year's draft.

Again, congratulations to Patrick and Brittany Mahomes on this huge family announcement and good luck to Patrick as he enters the 2022-2023 NFL season with quite a few new teammates to throw to.

