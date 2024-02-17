There is a bit of a rivalry between Texas and California. Well really, Texas and everyone else, but I digress. One particular rivalry pits California staple In-N-Out Burger versus Texas treasure Whataburger. National publications have sided certain ways. Individuals have sided certain ways. I am biased to Whataburger because I've never had In-N-Out Burger, until now. So how do the two compare? Here are my thoughts.

Hungry While in Frisco

While in Frisco, I got hungry and needed some lunch. I wasn't too familiar with the area so I pulled up Google Maps and searched around. There were the usual suspects of chain restaurants in the area but then I saw a logo that we are not familiar with in East Texas, In-N-Out Burger. It wasn't too far from where I was. I had never tried In-N-Out Burger so I figured why not. I need to try something new.

I get there and head inside. One thing caught my ears as I was heading in, I could hear the person at the drive thru being asked if they wanted the onions on their burger. An odd question to ask the customer as the customer is usually the one to say no onions. I would get the answer to why they ask that question in a few minutes.

I head in and I'm surprised by the throwback look of this dining room, a very 1950's feel. Even the employees are dressed with a 50's feel. If this is the aesthetic of all of In-N-Out's stores, I can dig it.

Surprised at the Small Menu

I take a look at the menu and I'm surprised how small it is. Just four burger options, I think I saw onion rings and a ton of shake options. I picked up what I had heard was the In-N-Out Burger staple, the Double Double. I grabbed a seat and in about five minutes or so, I had my food.

The presentation was very good, a half wrap of the burger with a basket of fries next to it with the napkins on top of the fries. The fries were good. Tasted like they were fresh cut from the potato. I took my first bite into the Double Double and it was surprisingly good. The meat had a nice seasoning, the sauce was tasty and the ingredients were fresh.

That Onion Question

I was asked if I wanted the onions on my burger. I said sure because I like onions on my burger. What I didn't expect was a full slice of the onion.

Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media loading...

I understand why they ask now because most would not want that much onion. I broke up the rings and left a couple and put the rest aside.

My Final Thoughts

All in all, the burger was very good. It has a great flavor, the burger looks good, the fries were good, it was a great experience overall. How does it compare to a Whataburger? Whataburger is better. In-N-Out was not at all bad, but if given the choice, Whataburger would come out on top. However, I would certainly stop at In-N-Out Burger again if given the opportunity.

In-N-Out Burger still owns a plot of land in The Village at Cumberland Park in Tyler but have not built anything there...yet. I would certainly welcome it. It would be a nice addition to the burger options in Tyler.

It's Time to Reveal My Personal Winner in the In-N-Out Burger vs. Whataburger Debate in Texas After trying In-N-Out Burger for the first time, I can say who the winner is in the In-N-Out Burger versus Whataburger debate. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media

Get our free mobile app

The Super Cute Retro Airstream in Central Texas Could Be a Nice Spot to Pop the Question You wouldn't think a single wide trailer could be romantic but this Central Texas Airbnb certainly has that vibe. Gallery Credit: Jennifer And Gregory via Airbnb