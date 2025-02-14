It seems like just about every day there is something new that is going viral online in Texas. But this recent viral Malibu Barbie Cafe Pop Up might be exactly what you need in life.

Okay, so I will not be going to check it out myself, but I could totally see my wife and her friends taking a road trip to check out the Malibu Barbie Cafe when it comes to the Lone Star State in April.

When and Where Will the Malibu Barbie Cafe in Texas?

According to an article by My San Antonio, the wildly popular pop up is planning to open on Friday, April 4th, 2025, in Austin, Texas.

It will be like taking a stroll through a life-sized barbie Dreamhouse in Austin.

The pop up will be located at The Wanderlust Wine Co. At 610 Interstate Hwy 35 in Austin, TX 78701.

What Will the Malibu Barbie Cafe Have to Offer?

The pop up is known to be interactive with a family-friendly roller rink and restaurant with everything inspired by the popular dolls.

It’s basically your chance to live the life of Barbie, even if it’s only for one afternoon.

The Cafe Won’t Be Around Forever

If you want to plan a trip to the Malibu Barbie Cafe pop up just know that you will need to visit before it closes on June 16th.

If you want to join the waitlist to buy tickets, click here, although tickets don’t go on sale until February 17th. It's time to plan your trip now.

