Man Breaks Into Texas Animal Shelter, Frees Animals, Steals Van

The Incident Happened In Abilene, TX At The Abilene Animal Services Building

According to Abilene Police, cops were called out just before 7 a.m. to the Animal Services building located at 925 S. 25th street for the report of a break-in. Officers arrived to find that someone had climbed the fence that surrounds the building, entered into the building through the roof, and opened many cages to the canine side of the building, freeing many of the over 150 canines in the shelter.

Unfortunately, One Of The Dogs Was Found Dead.

Officers found one of the canines deceased and several other canines injured due to what is believed to be fighting amongst the animals. Several other canines escaped the property through an outside gate, requiring Animal Shelter crews to attempt to locate them outside of the property grounds.

There was damage to the inside of the building’s office area and other parts of the building, including the roof where the perpetrator entered the building. A van owned by the shelter was also stolen from the property and later recovered in north Abilene.

Police Later Picked Up And Questioned 38-Year Old George Paul Jones

Detectives picked up a male matching the description of a possible suspect and brought him into the station for questioning hours after the break-in. 38-year-old George Paul Jones was officially arrested and charged with the break-in, animal cruelty, and theft of a motor vehicle. He is being held at the Taylor County Jail.

5 Dogs Remain Missing As An Animal Rescue Initiative Offers Help



ALL KIND Animal Initiative established a fund for the injured animals. While most of the dogs have been recovered, of the ten dogs that escaped the building, 5 remain missing and ALL KIND posted a flyer on Facebook asking for the public's help.

