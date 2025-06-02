(Eastland, Texas) It’s a chore that so many people Texans must get done when they have some free time, mowing the lawn and cleaning up their yard. I’ll admit that it’s not the most fun activity especially when it’s extremely hot outside, although I remember a time when I couldn’t afford a yard, so I try not to complain about it too much. Many people across Texas don’t love having to mow their lawn, recently there was one man working on that chore around their home and it ended in his death.

How Did the Texas Man Die While Mowing the Lawn?

According to KTXS, Stephen Daniel was working on mowing his yard on April 27th when he was attacked by a swarm of bees. There is a good chance that Daniel had no idea that he disturbed a large beehive while he was mowing near an abandoned structure near a local park. The bees started to attack so viciously that Deniel tried to escape by running to his vehicle and they followed.

A Neighbor Tried to Help as the Bees Attacked

As Daniel was running to escape the bees he ended up running into the front yard of Chrishae Cooper. She saw him fighting to get away from the bees, she called 911, and the police raced to the scene.

The Bee Stings Were Too Much

First responders did everything possible to help Daniel after the bee stings, he was transferred to a hospital where he died from circulatory collapse due to the stings. A beekeeper was then called to remove the hive from the property. Please be careful as you’re spending time outdoors.

