(East Texas) Like most people in Texas, I don’t know the difference between a bug that is helpful and ones that do damage. Most times I don't really care as long as I don't see any snakes.

But like many men in across the Lone Star State it's my responsibility to take care of the yardwork and when you’re mowing it’s only a matter of time before you encounter a bug or insect that you’re not sure what to do with it.

Most of the time I just let the bug or insect do its thing, it’s not bothering me, so I am not going to kill it for no reason.

Sure, it would be great to know information on all bugs to determine whether they're helpful or not, but I'm not taking the time to study bugs.

Luckily, there was an article recently created by Bob Vila discussing the insects that are beneficial to your garden.

Again, I don’t have much of a green thumb, so I don’t have any large garden but it’s still good to know what insects are helpful if one day you decide you want to have a garden on your property.

Let’s Look at the Helpful Insects

If you have a garden in Texas, you’ve probably seen these insects a few times, but don’t worry as these insects are actually helpful.

Insects That Are Beneficial Found in Texas You don't want to kill all insects found in Texas some are beneficial, here is the insects that can be helpful. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

Some That We Don’t Like Could Be Beneficial

There might be an insect on the list above that is helpful to your garden, even if you don’t enjoy seeing the insect yourself.

Which is why I think it’s important to know which ones are helpful, that way even if you don’t like the bug, you understand that it’s serving a purpose.

