[NSFW] Furious Man Smashes Window on Camera in Richardson, Texas

There is no excuse for behavior like you see in the video below. We are talking about grown adults that deal with something frustrating and instead of dealing with it like a normal person they resort to violence. While the video does have a lot of foul language you might not want to watch this around kids or at work. As you will see in the video a man is furious after leaving a piece of equipment in the road and it was run over, the owner then approached the vehicle and punches through the glass on the driver's side window.

To be honest I was shocked at how easily the glass shattered when the man punched it. I know I wasn’t alone in thinking that because many people said the same thing in the comment section. Normally glass for vehicles can withstand a lot of force but this man with one punch was able to destroy the window.

What Item Was Destroyed to Make the Man Furious?

I had to watch the video a few times before I could understand that it was a pressure washing wand that was run over which caused the man to get angry. While I understand this guy probably pays his bills by pressure washing and now he has to buy a new want to make money, throwing punches over a piece of equipment is not a good solution.

Charges Will Be Filed

After the window was smashed the lady driving the vehicle zooms in on the man's truck license plate which I am sure she will be taking to law enforcement. She states in the video that the broken glass caused cuts on her. So, this little annoyance is now going to be a whole lot worse. Here is the video so you can watch for yourself:



