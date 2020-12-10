Marijuana Found in Donation Box for Operation Santa Claus

Hundreds of children are helped every year by Operation Santa Claus. But Greenwood police got quite a surprise in the donation box this week. They found a bag of marijuana in the box on Wednesday.

Greenwood PD made a post on Facebook, sharing a photo of a small bag that allegedly contained marijuana inside of it.

I guess, it's the thought that counts. Marijuana is not a good gift to put in the toy donation box for Operation Santa Claus! Posted by Greenwood Police Department on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Greenwood has been helping us out with Operation Santa Claus for better than 30 years. This won't change that. Officers have not idea who dropped off the weed with the toys.

If you would like to make a donation to OSC, you can click here to help Christmas wishes come true for local children.

Operation Santa Claus collects new, unwrapped toys and monetary donations to help offset the costs of buying the gifts to get out to local children. The Shreveport Police and Fire Department helps make sure all of the gifts are delivered before Christmas.