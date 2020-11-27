Mattress Mack’s Grandpuppy Wins Top Prize at National Dog Show

Texas was well represented at the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day, with an adorable pooch rom the Lone Star State winning big in the Toy category.

KTRK-TV reports that Chester the Affenpinscher took home the category's top prize at the annual event, which was broadcast on NBC.

Chester was a Christmas gift from famous Houstonian Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale and his wife, Linda, to their daughter, Laura, last year. Now he's a gift to the entire United States after strutting his stuff at the show so many of us have on the background each year as we work on our Thanksgiving feast.

If you're not familiar with him, Mattress Mack is the owner of the Gallery Furniture retail chain based out of Houston. He's known for his classic, high-energy commercials and, more importantly, for his philanthropy.

While he's given to a number of charitable causes over the years, what you might know him best for is opening the doors of his Gallery stores to provide shelter and meals after major hurricanes hit the Houston area in recent years.

Something I didn't know before today is that one of his daughters, Elizabeth, was diagnosed with a severe case of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder at the age of 12. Doctors apparently declared Elizabeth's OCD untreatable, but with her family's support she was able to learn to manage it. She eventually became a professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Baylor College of Medicine and founded the Peace of Mind Foundation to help others struggling with OCD.

As someone who also lives with OCD, I have to say that's just incredible.

Anyway, back to the dog in question. If you were watching the National Dog Show yesterday, you would have seen Chester win Best in Group in the Toy category. Affenpinschers are a German breed whose name translates to "monkey-like terrier". I guess I can kinda see that in the face, but that's still a...well, a weird name for a dog breed. They were bred to hunt rodents, not bananas.

I have to say, Chester's one handsome little dude. Way to rep the Lone Star State, Chester!

Best in Show went to Claire, a beautiful Scottish Dearhoud. Just look at her smile.

The Kennel Club of Philadelphia Dog Show has been a big event for dog lovers since 1879. Since it started being televised, the event's been known as the National Dog Show and has become a fall tradition.

The show raises money for a number of dog-related causes. Only purebred dogs are allowed to participate, which I have mixed feelings about. Yeah, it's great to see these beautiful dogs and some people make a hobby of breeding them for shows like this, but I prefer my pound mutt, Leela. I may not know what's in her DNA, but I know what's in her heart - tons of love.

Leela the Dog | Photo: Aaron Savage