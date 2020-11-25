Yes, the National Dog Show Is Happening Today…With Some Changes

It's been a ruff year for everybody.

I don't know about you but in our house, the National Dog Show is a Thanksgiving tradition. We used to watch the Macy's parade first, but the lip-syncing got old and we all wanted to sleep in.

The question is, as it has been for almost every event this year, will it still happen? For most events in the first eight months of the year, the answer would've been NO. However, now that the world has adjusted to pandemic life temporarily, so have large-scale events.

The National Dog Show 2020 will, in fact, be taking place today. There will be no spectators, vendors, or media allowed in the arena. You can watch it after the Macy's Parade at 12 PM on NBC.

It's one of the oldest and most well-known dog shows in the world; founded in 1879 by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, it became a yearly tradition in 1933. This year, judges, handlers, and owners will be required to socially distance themselves and wear masks.

Normally, 2,000 dogs are in competition. This year, however, the limit is set at 600 dogs.

And, just in case you're looking for something to watch afterward while the turkey cooks, may I suggest the satirical comedy Best in Show starring Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara. Personally, I think it's one of the funniest movies ever made and it's a hot, hilarious take on the National Dog Show.

Whatever happens today, may the best dog win! Good luck, pups!