(Tyler, Texas) - Well my friends, the greatest time of the year has arrived. No, I'm not talking about Christmas. I'm not talking about sitting around the living room and opening a bunch of gifts. I'm not talking about driving through an East Texas neighborhood ohhing and ahhing at the Christmas lights. I am talking the time of year when we can sit down and enjoy one of the greatest pieces of fake meat ever created. It's McRib season and I am loving it.

My Relationship with McDonalds

Here's the thing, I am not the biggest fan of McDonald's. I do, however, love their breakfast. The sausage, egg and cheese McMuffin or sausage biscuit are go-tos depending on which one I want at the time. Oh, and that oblong hash brown is so good. Break it in half and add it to your sausage biscuit, you'll thank me later. But outside of breakfast, McDonald's is not my first choice. I will enjoy their fries or Chicken McNuggets from time to time but that's it.

Having said all that, there is one time of the year that I will want to go to McDonald's, McRib season. For one month in either November or December, they will bring back the greatest fake pork sandwich you will find anywhere. It is in no way healthy for you nor will it compete with any barbecue joint in Texas. It's just a fake pork patty dipped in a tangy barbecue sauce, with pickles and onions, on a long bun. And it is soooo gooood.

Limited Time Only

I hate that the McRib is only available for a month. But then, as much as I love that tangy goodness, I would probably burn myself out on it if it were available all the time. So I'll just enjoy it until the end of the year. Plus, there is the bonus of when you're finished, you can dip your fries in the BBQ sauce that dripped off.

To those shaking your head and telling me I'm crazy, it's okay to not like something that's delicious and brings happiness every time you eat one. As for the crazy part, I am, a little, or maybe a lot, I haven't been tested. Happy McRib season, friends. Enjoy.

