(Chicago, Illinois) - Every year, there is one month that I will want to go to McDonald's for something other than breakfast. Every year, there is a sandwich released that I love and know is a slab of fake meat. That yearly indulgence is the McRib.

As I always say, the McRib is the greatest piece of fake pork ever created. But there are some fans that are shocked, shocked I tell you, that the McRib is fake. Oh boy. And these fans are now suing McDonald's in the most frivolous of frivolous lawsuits.

The McRib is Fake but McDonald's is Being Sued

A class action lawsuit has been filed by some consumers of McDonald's claiming that the fast food giant is misleading us about the realness of the McRib (topclassactions.com). Peter Le and three others have filed the suit in federal court in Illinois. They claim that McDonald's tricks us into believing the tangy barbecue sandwich contains rib meat.

McRib Michael Gibson, Townsquare Media loading...

The basis of their claim is simply the name of the sandwich, McRib. By saying rib, and making the patty in the shape of a pork rib, McDonald's is trying to pull a fast one on us. The hope is to win some money from McDonald's so the people who have eaten, and been mislead, by McDonald's over the last four years can get a $4 check.

READ MORE: Another Season, Another Disappointment for Dallas Cowboys Fans Everywhere

Get our free mobile app

McDonald's is Being Sued Because of the McRib

I'm not sorry for saying this, these people bringing this lawsuit are absolutely clueless. When has McDonald's ever claimed anything about the McRib is real? When has common sense told us that the McRib is a real barbecue sandwich? I can't eyeroll at this lawsuit any harder than I am as I type this.

McRib Michael Gibson, Townsquare Media loading...

Stop wasting the court's time on this dumb lawsuit. I hope the judge throws this case out and then says he'll go eat a McRib in celebration when it comes out again. Wow. Just wow.

READ MORE: Opinion - The Hypocrisy of Complaining About Self Checkout

The McRib has Returned in All of its 'Fake Pork' Goodness I. Love. The. McRib. So yes, I'm so excited its back in East Texas. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media