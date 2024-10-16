The Only Burger on the McDonald’s Menu That is Cooked Fresh (Not Frozen)
Despite what we may hear about everything on the McDonald's menu in our Tyler, Texas area being pre-packed and cooked from frozen, there is ONE burger on the menu that is cooked fresh.
I've heard people poke fun at the fact that many items on the McDonald's menu are shipped frozen and heated before being served out of one of those swift drive-thru windows. I mean, we get it.
Have you seen the video showing how the Chicken McNuggets are made?
Some of us have had the opportunity to see exactly how those chicken nuggets are processed from a pink goo before being turned into the chicken-like nodules to which many are addicted.
While that may be true, (I honestly can't say for sure), we now know that at least one burger is always cooked from fresh meat.
Maybe this is the reason my sister, who is quite intelligent, always ordered this item at McDonald's when we were growing up near Austin, Texas.
So which burger is actually cooked fresh, rather than heated up or thawed from a frozen state and then put on that flat grill, according to Mike McEnaney of Food Republic?
Nope, it's not the Big Mac. The Fish O'Fish isn't cooked from fresh. I mean, as much as I crave those cheese and tartar-sauce-covered concoctions, they obviously aren't fresh from the sea.
Any guesses?
If you're thinking to yourself, 'it HAS to be the Quarter Pounder,' you are correct!
According to the story by Food Republic, the Quarter Pounder is cooked fresh from 100% beef. That may be why it tastes fresher and the texture may seem a bit different. Despite the freshness of the Quarter Pounder, it still isn't the most popular item on the McDonald's menu.
Nope, that #1 spot is still occupied by those famous McDonald's french fries.
New Automated McDonalds in Ft Worth, Texas Gallery:
Gallery Credit: Jim Weaver
New York is Home to The Most Beautiful McDonalds Location in America
Gallery Credit: Kaylin
Texas 4 Most Loved Comfort Foods
Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins