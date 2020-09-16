McDonald’s Is Selling A Chicken McNugget Body Pillow So You Can Cuddle With Your Favorite Snack

I'm thinking you'd have to be a pretty big fan of McDonald's food to have any sort of fast food merch from the restaurant chain. If you are, this one definitely needs to be added to your collection. It's a 3-foot Chicken McNugget body pillow!

Not even a joke. This thing is incredibly realistic.

The pillows are part of a collaboration between rapper Travis Scott and McDonald's - because that's what we need more of. I mean, it's a fun distraction and something fun to talk about with other people on social media (I'm looking at you, TikTok).

But again, you'll have to be a big fan because these pillows will run you $90 each! Yikes. McDonald's said in a press release that the items will only be available for a very limited time or as supplies last. Because of this demand, as you can imagine, the nugget pillow is going for over $300 on eBay!

Credit: eBay

Travis Scott also has a meal that you can order from McDonald's today called the Cactus Jack. McDonald's US chief marketing officer Morgan Flatley told Business Insider that the company decided to partner with the rapper because of the cultural impact.

"His ability to kind of see where culture is going and have a hand in where culture is going is really unique," Flatley said. "Then you couple that with his huge followership and his fans, social-media footprint, and ... 3 billion streams. He just has an incredible audience."

So what other merch can you get your hands on? How about $250 denim shorts with the golden arches on the back pocket! Yeah, I'll pass too, but I like seeing people get excited about things that don't hurt anyone.

You'll have to keep an eye out for the merch to be restocked in the coming days, because right now it's all sold out! But you can grab lunch. The Travis Scott Meal will be available through October 4.