McDonald’s Is Spicing Things Up On Their Menu This Fall

While the remaining days of Summer 2020 coming to a close McDonald's is spicing up their menu this fall as they made the announcement of introducing 'Spicy Chicken McNuggets and Mighty Hot Sauce' to their menu in September.

Personally, I am very excited and this is practically love overdue for the popular brand. In a press release yesterday (August 25th) McDonald's Vice President of Menu of Innovation Linda VanGosen was very excited about the news.

This is the first time we’ve introduced a new flavor of our classic Chicken McNuggets in the U.S. since they came to menus in 1983. As our customers have been asking for Spicy McNuggets for some time now, we couldn’t think of a better time to bring them to our menus. We can’t wait for McNuggets fans to get a taste of these new spicy options.

This isn't your typical McNugget because this bad boy will have a mixture of cayenne and chili peppers that will definitely give your taste buds a kick with flavor.

For 37 years since they were first introduced in 1983, fans of McDonald's were asking about adding 'Spicy' nuggets to their menu and now couldn't be a better time.

Also, to cool off from the heat of the 'Spicy' chicken McNugget you can try to new Chips Ahoy McFlurry.

This new treat is soft served ice cream, caramel topping with Chips Ahoy cookies blended through and will be available in Snack and Regular sizes.

You can get your hands on both items on September 16th, but you need to do it fast because it will be for a limited time.