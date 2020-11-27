Meals You Can Make with Thanksgiving Leftovers

For one day things felt "almost normal" when it came to dining with our family members. Unfortunately, for us, there were many people missing from our dining room table because of COVID-19. The pandemic has ruined a lot, and since we had so many people missing at the dinner table on Thanksgiving, we are left with mountains of leftovers. I am talking insane amounts of leftovers, this is not a problem my family faces, like, ever. So I am in new territory.

My fridge has all kinds of random Thanksgiving foods and to be honest it's all taking up way too much space for my liking. It's no secret that the day after Thanksgiving is the best, not because of Black Friday, but the leftovers of Thanksgiving and the many options we have when it comes to meals we can make.

I realized we all have our favorite recipes and concoctions that you swear by check out some of my favorites below:

Turkey Cranberry Panin

Turkey Enchiladas

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

Turkey and Stuffing Quesadillas

Turkey Pot Pie

Lil' Thanksgivings

Tell us all about the best Thanksgiving Leftover Meal in the comments below. After all these recipes are what inspire those odd burgers and sandwiches at some of our favorite restaurants right?