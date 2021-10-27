Thanksgiving Is Going To Cost East Texans Much More This Year
Ya better increase the budget for this years' Thanksgiving meal.
It's almost that time of year when families gather together to catch each other up on what's been happening with each other throughout the past year. While reminiscing about the past, we'll also be gorging on the holiday spread, turkey, dressing, green bean casserole, yams, rolls and of course all of the desserts. A Thanksgiving meal would not be complete without a pumpkin pie or an apple pie or even a chocolate cake with some ice cream! Just sayin'.
Be prepared to dig a little deeper to pay for the family feast.
Thanks to ongoing supply chain issues, labor shortage, skyrocketing inflation, transportation expenses and other factors, the cost of that dinner is going to hit you at the register. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, turkey prices are up twenty-six cents per pound from last year as well as prices for:
- packaged dinner rolls
- canned cranberry sauce
- potatoes
- green beans
- coffee
Overall, our Thanksgiving dinner is going to cost about 5% more than it did last year. Although there will not really be a food shortage for our Thanksgiving dinner, there might be a shortage of another kind - alcohol. Unfortunately, alcohol is a part of a lot of family gatherings and also the cause of a lot of family squabbling too. This shortage is coming from a supply chain issue too from imports according to CBSDFW. Maybe with this shortage, there may be fewer arguments this year. Just looking on the positive side of things.
If you're planning on hosting a big Thanksgiving dinner for your family, the good news is that you still have time to save some money to get all the fixings you need to pull it all together and don't forget the cranberry sauce.