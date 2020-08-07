Lunchbox Ideas That Will Make You Your Kid’s Hero [GALLERY]

If your kids are getting ready to head back to school, that means it's time to start filling those lunchboxes again. Sure, there are always the old standby's, like peanut butter & jelly or bologna sandwiches and chips, Lunchables, or maybe even a piece of last night's pizza. Those all still work, of course. However, it's been a tough year for all of us--including our kids.

Because it's been such a challenging year, and many of us are not only tired physically, but mentally and emotionally, as well, it's not a bad idea to refresh things a bit. As your kids go into a new academic season, they need to feel as refreshed and inspired as possible.

Food is useful at helping with this. Not that we want to use food as a crutch, and certainly people (including kids) can become addicted to using food as a way to deal with problems--that's not good and is indicative that kids need to find other ways to find support and ways to cope healthfully with life's inevitable issues.

At the same time, meals are something we need every day anyway. Thus, it makes sense to create foods that not only nourish our bodies but nourish our minds and hearts, too. It's true. Sometimes food feels like love. It's a way to show love to those we care about.

Even if your kids will be learning from home, it's always nice to have some new ideas to keep your kids happy. If you're looking for some other creative, yet kid-friendly and healthy options, these suggestions from The Daily Meal are sure to help:

Recipe List:

