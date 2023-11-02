The Median Income in Texas’ Poorest City is Startling

The cost of living has skyrocketed since the pandemic, and folks from Dallas, TX to Houston, TX are feeling the pinch. But there is one tiny town south of San Antonio that seems to have it the worst here in The Lone Star State.

Get our free mobile app

Of course inflation isn't exclusive to Texas, although Texas does seems to be slightly more shielded than other states, it's happening across the country. In fact, Jerome Powell, the Chair of the Federal Reserve of the United States addressed inflation last week:

Inflation is still too high, and a few months of good data are only the beginning of what it will take to build confidence that inflation is moving down sustainably toward our goal.

Despite some slowing inflation of late, Powell clarified that so far it's not enough to determine a trend, he also said that right now it is unclear where inflation will end up in the near future.

That brings us back to Texas. Have you heard of Carrizo Hill? southeast of San Antonio and due south of Uvalde, it was just revealed as the poorest town in Texas. According to Wikipedia it is a census-designated place (CDP) in Dimmit County, in the U.S. state of Texas, United States. The town was established in the year 2000, and today the population is 1,076.

Texas: Carrizo Hill

> Median household income: $9,110 (Texas: $67,321)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 0.0% (Texas: 31.5%)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 10.3% (Texas: 11.5%)

> Median home value: N/A (Texas: $202,600)

> Population: 1,076

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 874

Big Rewards Offered by the State of Texas for 46 Dangerous Fugitives 46 dangerous fugitives are wanted by the Texas Department of Public Safety in November. Three of those fugitives have warrants in East Texas from Lufkin and Mabank police and Henderson County Sheriff's Office. Gallery Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety