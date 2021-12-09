MERRY CHRISTMAS! Watch Koe Wetzel Sing ‘Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer’

We are nearly halfway through December and if your grinch*ss ain't been overtaken by the Christmas spirit, don't worry. Everything is going to be okay. We've gotcha covered, Scrooge.

Is Michael Bublé cover of "All I Want for Christmas Is You" leaving you wanting more... for Christmas? How about Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," is it not gettin' you rockin'?

Guys, is even the biggest Christmas song of-all-time, Bing Crosby's "White Christmas," unable to fix your three-sizes-too-small-heart? Welp, let's fix it.

Cause here comes Santa Koe, here comes Santa Koe, right down Santa Koe Lane. We've got exactly what you need -- a video of Koe Wetzel singing about the most famous reindeer of all time, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."

And how sweet it is, one watch through and your Christmas will be white, both you and your tree will be rocking, and that tiny little heart of yours? It'll be like 100 sizes too big (in a good way).

