Michael Ray is getting back on the road this summer. On Tuesday (June 1), the singer announced his upcoming Just the Way I Am Tour, which will kick off on June 13 at Myrtle Beach's Caroline Music Fest when Ray opens for Luke Combs.

Following that performance, Ray will play a run of headlining dates, as well as a handful of shows supporting Sam Hunt and Russell Dickerson, Chris Young, Nelly, Kip Moore, Jon Pardi and Brantley Gilbert and Ashley McBryde. The party wraps up on Nov. 14 at Tortuga Music Festival, in Ray's home state of Florida.

"I can't wait to be back out on the road and be with all of you again," Ray says. "There's nothing better than being with one another and singing the songs that have brought us together over the years, and I'm so excited to share some new songs with you that have come to mean so much to me.

"Let's make some memories!" he adds.

It's fitting that the Just the Way I Am Tour wraps in Ray's old stomping grounds, as much of his newest music is inspired by the time the singer spent at home with family during the COVID-19 pandemic. His newest song, "Picture," is a poignant tribute to lost loved ones, and it was written in the aftermath of the death of Ray's beloved Uncle Terry. Rather than reschedule a co-write he'd had booked with David Garcia and Hardy, the singer decided to channel his grief and memories into his music.

"Picture" follows Ray's latest single, "Whiskey and Rain." The singer has long been hinting that there's much more to come in the months ahead. Tickets to Ray's Just the Way I Am Tour stops are available now at the singer's website.

Michael Ray's 2021 Just the Way I Am Tour Dates:

June 13 -- Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ Caroline Music Fest (Support to Luke Combs)

June 14 -- Isle of Palms, S.C. @ Wind Jammer

June 18 -- Roanoke, Va. @ Dr. Pepper Park

June 19 -- North Lawrence, Ohio @ Country Fest (Support to Sam Hunt and Russell Dickerson)

June 26 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Smokin’ Summer Jam

July 10 -- Fargo, N.C. @ Red River Valley Fair (Support to Chris Young)

July 17 -- Hot Springs, Ark. @ Timberwood Amphitheater

July 23 -- Baltimore, Md. @ Power Plant Live

July 24 -- Guilderland, N.Y. @ Pinehaven Country Club

July 25 -- Hampton Beach, N.H. Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

July 31 -- Gillette, Wyo. @ Cam-Plex Heritage Center

Aug. 6 -- Neligh, Nb. @ Antelope County Fair

Aug. 21 -- Aberdeen, S.D. @ Brown County Fair (Support to Nelly)

Aug. 22 -- Rapid City, S.D. @ Central State Fair (Support to Kip Moore)

Aug. 25 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

Sept. 3 -- Camdenton, Mo. @ Ozark Amphitheater (Support to Brantley Gilbert)

Sept. 4 -- Paducah, Ky. @ Touchdowns & Tunes (Support to Brantley Gilbert and Ashley McBryde)

Sept. 10 -- Puyallup, Wash. @ Washington State Fair

Sept. 18 -- Paxton, Ill. @ Swine N Dine

Sept. 23 -- Ft. Myers, Fla. @ Island Hopper Songwriters Festival

Nov. 14 -- Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Tortuga Music Festival (Support to Jon Pardi)

More Can't Miss Country Tours Set for 2021: