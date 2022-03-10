You could own a country music icon's home, and for what seems like a relatively good deal -- especially with the booming house market we've got going on here in Tyler and Longview.

This stunning home and property, located in Pasadena, TX, was once owned by the legendary Mickey Gilley -- which is why it includes a beautiful recording studio. I love how the listing points out it can be used for more that just recording music, it is 2022 after all. Any online influencers looking for new digs?

OWN AN ICON!! Legendary Country Music Star MICKEY GILLEY'S HOME can be YOURS! Palatial Estate of Over 7900 sq. ft. of Spectacular Custom Beauty built for Luxury Living & Entertaining! 10 ACRES w/Stocked Lake & Walking Trail, Tennis Courts, Pool & 5 Car Garage w/Half Bath. Step into the Grand Foyer w/Crystal Chandelier! Custom Chef's Kitchen w/Island & Double Pantries. Numerous Primary en Suite BDRMS, plus His & Her Bathroom. HUGE Closets, including Cedar Closet. IMPRESSIVE 2 story Family Room w/Double Sided Fireplace! Game Room w/Wet Bar-Electronic Movie Screen & Pool Table Stays! Recording Studio for Artist or an Influencer. Quiet, Private Country Living! GATED Driveway Access w/Circle Driveway, looks like an Album-PLENTY of Parking! TOO MANY AMENITIES! Easy Access to Sam Houston Tollway & Fairmont, Shopping, Restaurants, Medical & Mickey Gilley Blvd. OR Purchase All of the above, plus an additional 6 ACRES for 3.6 Million. MUST be a Qualified Buyer to Walk the Home & Property!

This palatial estate encompasses nearly 10 acres features 5 bedrooms, 7 1/2 bathrooms, and the home itself is nearly 8,000 square feet. The listing price is just $2,000,000 which comes to a very reasonable $252.05/sqft. Click here for more details on the home.

