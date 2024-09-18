I think it would safe to say that a lot of Texans would love to win an instant million or more. Having said that, there can also be a dark side to that instant win. We've heard the horror stories of lottery winners who are broke after just a year or two of enjoying their winnings. I'm not here to discourage anyone from playing, just keeping it real about what could happen if you're not careful. It is fun to play the Texas Lottery, I do it from time to time. I was able to find 26 Texas Lottery scratch offs that have million dollar, or more, jackpots ready for you to win.

Good Number in My Bank Account

Me and a coworker had a conversation recently about what million dollar figure would look great in our bank account. I came up with $2.5 million. That sounds just comfortable enough to live out the rest of my life without the headache of being uber-rich. Your answer would obviously be much different but that is mine. I would imagine I could live off the interest alone of that amount each month. Let's see, a savings account at 4% per year, that's $100,000, divided by 12 months, about $8,300 a month.

To acquire that $2.5 million number, however, would require an instant win of some kind. The prize would need to be at minimum $5 million because our wonderful government (you can sense the sarcasm there) needs to take their half. Bunch of thieves. The best way to get that instant win is by playing the Texas Lottery. That can be done by selecting some random numbers to be drawn on different nights of the week or by picking up a scratch off or two from a local gas station.

Chances of Winning

Chances of winning that big prize are, of course, very low. That doesn't make playing any less fun. The more the ticket costs, the more reward that could possibly come your way. One dollar scratch offs offer the highest win percentage but lower payout while a $100 ticket offers the lowest win percentage but larger payout.

In the list below, you'll see tickets no lower then $10. Each ticket has at least one million dollar, or more, prize still available. One of the tickets has a $20 million prize that still hasn't been won...yet. Take a look at them below and get ready to play and hopefully win big.

We Found 26 of the Best Texas Lottery Scratch Offs to Win an Instant Million (Accurate as of September 18, 2024) If you're feeling froggy and want to take a chance at winning big, these Texas Lottery scratch offs could be your best shot. Gallery Credit: Texas Lottery

