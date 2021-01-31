It's time to go "on the road again" for Miranda Lambert — but don't get too excited. Lambert still is on tour hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, but she's recharging her batteries for yet another personal round exploring the nation in her Airstream trailer, which she and husband Brendan McLoughlin have dubbed "The Sheriff."

The couple, along with their dogs, documented their first stop on the big 2021 road trip on Instagram: Asheville, N.C.

Lambert shared a series of photos of the city, which she said she'd never been to before, with most concentrating on their visit to the historic Biltmore Estate, a majestic 250-room chateau built in the 1800s which holds the distinction of being America's largest privately owned home.

"You can feel the history and heart that was put into that property as soon as you step foot on the grounds. The details in the architecture and the beautiful conservatory full of blooms took my breath away," she writes.

It sounds as if the two did some good eatin' while in town, as Lambert detailed a few of the local restaurants where they went on to sample some of the local cuisine, including a "quarantine fatigue" cocktail that earned an "Amen!" from the singer. Where are the two off to next? We can't wait to find out!

Lambert first introduced "The Sheriff" to fans in May of 2020, when she was forced to stay at home for a while and reschedule tour dates due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. She bought the Airstream and hit the road with McLoughlin that month, taking the unexpected downtime to really see spots of the country she'd never explored before.

"I’ve been touring for 19 years and most times we just roll in, play our show, and roll to the next town. I’ve only gotten to spend some real time in a few of the places I’ve been," she explained at the time, saying that she and McLoughlin were going to change that.

"I’ll be pulling this rig all over the country," Lambert wrote. "I know that seeing the world through the windshield again will bring creative vibes.”

