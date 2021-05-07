Miranda Lambert recently sold her spectacular mansion in Nashville, and the pictures of the luxurious property will ring several bells with fans who followed her on social media during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lambert and her husband, former New York City police officer Brendan McLoughlin, rode out the period of isolation partly in their splendid 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 5,800-square-foot house in the Forest Hills section of Nashville. Fans got to see inside via various posts she made to social media, including one in which her shirtless husband made dinner in the kitchen, which is highlighted by double islands. She also sang the new year in by performing "Bluebird" on the "magic porch" that offers breathtaking views of the hills, though that performance may have been recorded previously, since public records show the house sold in September of 2020.

Lambert received $2,595,000 in the sale of the home, which is considerably more than the $1.75 million she paid for it in 2015, but a bit less than her asking price of $2.9 million.

The gated, very private residence offers "ultimate privacy and location," according to its listing, which also touts "warmth and style" and "incredible views." The spacious living room features a raised ceiling and stone fireplace, and the house includes multiple porches from which to soak in the spectacular views. The master suite has its own attached porch, as well as his and hers bathrooms, and all of the other bedrooms in the luxury home are suites with their own bathrooms, too. The exterior of the house is just as spectacular, highlighted by a series of brick retaining walls and meticulous landscaping.

Lambert has also owned a 400-acre farm in rural Tennessee, though it's not clear if she still owns that property. For now, she and McLoughlin are living a lot more modestly while they build themselves a new home together.

"I moved, and I’m creating a new magic porch," Lambert tells Taste of Country. "We're building a house, so we're living in a little cabin out back of the house. Everyone is like, ‘Where you gonna put your Grammy?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know yet,'" she adds with a laugh. "‘I’ll let you all know when you get there.'"

Scroll through the photos below to see inside Lambert's spectacular Nashville mansion, and keep scrolling to see inside her rural retreat in Tennessee.

