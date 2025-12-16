(Lindale, Texas) - If you made of list of the best hamburgers in East Texas, who would be on your list? Whataburger would be at the top of my list, B in Lindale would also be there. Jucys Hamburgers would be in my best hamburgers list, too.

Jucys originally opened in Longview in 1980 and slowly moved into other East Texas towns. The Tyler location on Fifth Street has always been good. There are a couple of newer locations in Tyler that are good, too.

The New Location of Jucys Hamburgers is Open

Jucys has a brand new location for East Texans to pick up their favorite burger, Lindale. Yes, my hometown has their own location for me to pick up my next Black and Bleu Burger. It is in an ever growing area at the intersection of Highway 69 and Interstate 20.

Chick-fil-A is in that spot, as is Panda Express and Smitty's Car Wash. It's a great spot for interstate travelers and Lindale residents alike. The dining room looks beautiful, too.

This is really cool news. It's hard to name a bad menu item at Jucys. Their onion rings are always a great choice. Their fries are good. Of course, getting that cup of beans before your order is ready.

I'm hungry now. I may have to grab a bag of burgers tonight.

