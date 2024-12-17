The Missing 34,000 Avocadoes Have Now Been Found in Central Texas

Ho. Lee. Guac-a-mole, Batman! In a great turn of events for guacamole lovers across THe Lone Star State, the missing avocadoes have been recovered.

The missing load, in excess of 34,000 delicious avocadoes, was reported stolen in Laredo and now thanks to Central Texas police, the missing fruit... err.. vegeta.. fruit? Has been recovered.

Missing 34,000 Avocadoes Have Now Been Found

According to Fox 44:

The Hill County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were made aware... the 18-wheeler might be northbound on Interstate 35. A description and license plate was made known to Hill County deputies. One deputy found the vehicle on northbound I-35 and initiated a traffic stop... The stolen cargo turned out to be over 34,000 avocados.

While on the surface stealing thousands of avocadoes may seem ridiculous at first, once you take into account that I'm willing to pay any amount of money necessary for one at breakfast tomorrow, the reason for the theft becomes much clearer.

Here in Texas, we love avocadoes.

We Texans have a deep love for avocados, thanks to their health benefits, cultural significance, and deliciousness. They are a staple of Tex-Mex cuisine, used in dishes like guacamole, tacos, and tostadas.

Additionally, avocados are celebrated for their nutritional benefits: they are packed with healthy fats, vitamins, and fiber, and they align with Texans’ growing interest in wholesome, health-conscious eating.

From breakfast burritos to salads or with Texas BBQ, avocados fit seamlessly into nearly any meal. Our love of avocados reflects the influences from Mexico, the American South, and the Southwest in the palates of Texans everywhere.

