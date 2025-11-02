(KNUE-FM) According to a release by the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, they are seeking public assistance to find a 15-year-old who has gone missing.

Who Is Missing Teen Emma George?

Her name is Emma George. She is a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, and weighs approximately 130 pounds. Emma has black hair and brown eyes.

When and Where She Was Last Seen

Emma was last seen Saturday, November 1, on the 7500 block of CR 132 in Bedias, Grimes County, Texas. She may be driving a gray 2017 Infiniti SUV with Texas plates.

If you spot Emma, please don’t approach her; instead, you’re being asked to call law enforcement immediately. (936) 873-2151.

How East Texans Can Help the Search

East Texas residents are especially asked to look at Emma George’s photo and report any information immediately.

Get our free mobile app

September Saw 24 Precious Teen Girls Go Missing in Texas It's news we do not like to tell you about but is necessary to bring the families some relief. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media