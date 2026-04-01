(Houston, Texas) - It doesn't matter if you're a mom, a dad, an uncle, an aunt, a grandmother or a grandfather, if a child in your family goes missing, you will have a hard time sleeping. You're in constant worry mode because you don't know where the child is. You'll make desperate phone calls several times a day.

All you're looking for is some information. All you're looking for is someone who may have seen them. There are 13 families in Texas who are in desperation mode right now. Two other families have been worried about their child for several months now.

A Tyler Family Has Been Looking for Their Teen Since December of 2025

Before we get into the teens who went missing last month, we need to report again about a Tyler teen girl who has been missing since December of last year, 16-year-old Alexis Lynn Mars. There are not a lot of details online into why she went missing. That doesn't matter because Alexis' family wants their child home. If you have any information into her whereabouts, or see her, call Tyler Police at 903-531-1000.

Alexis Lynn Mars, 16 - National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Alexis Lynn Mars, 16 - National Center for Missing and Exploited Children loading...

It was also reported in February that 16-year-old Autumn Marie Ledlow, who has been missing from Houston since 2024 (missingkids.org), may have been spotted somewhere between Marshall and Longview. That's two months ago now so it's possible she may have moved on but certainly keep an eye out for her.

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If you do see her, please call either the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000 or the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000. Do not try to "rescue" Autumn if you do see her. We don't know if she could be in danger or if you could put yourself in harms way.

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13 Texas Families are Looking for Their Missing Teen Girls

As of this writing (April 1, 2026), 13 teen girls went missing in Texas in March (missingkids.org). These teens are of all ethnicities, from various Texas cities and different socioeconomic backgrounds.

Law enforcement has not given any details into why these kids are missing but that doesn't matter. The only thing these families want is to have their teen back home. It doesn't matter if the child ran away, was kidnapped, not returned after visiting with the other parent or whatever other reason, these kids need to be found.

The smallest detail could be the information needed to locate a missing child. Never be afraid to speak up.

You should never assume the circumstance around any child's disappearance. Just know that you can help find any of these 13 teen girls who went missing in Texas in March by contacting the listed law enforcement agency or calling 800-843-5678 (800-THE-LOST). No matter how small the detail may be, contact authorities and let them know.

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Tyler Family Still Looking, 13 Texas Families Reported Their Teen Girls Missing in March This is the hardest subject we have to talk about on air or online, missing teens in Texas. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media