Earlier this week I wrote about teen girls who went missing in Texas in October. In that article, there were 21 girls that disappeared from their families. I don't think any of us can fully comprehend the worry and anxiety those families are feeling right now. Those missing teens are not from East Texas but the concern and worry is the same. Unfortunately, we have news from Tyler Police about a family in Tyler who is missing their 17-year-old daughter after she disappeared last Friday morning, November 1.

17 Year Old Lily Peppler

Tyler Police shared on the department's Facebook page some information regarding the disappearance of 17-year-old Lily Peppler of Tyler. The teen was last seen the morning of November 1 in front of Mardel which is connected to Hobby Lobby across from Broadway Square Mall in Tyler. Peppler is a student at Tyler Legacy which is behind that area. Her family has not been able to contact her. Tyler Police do not suspect foul play in this disappearance.

Tyler Police need your assistance in this case. Ask your teens who attend Tyler Legacy if they know Lily Peppler and if they have any information that can help Tyler Police bring her home and please share it.

Never Assume Anything

You read that Tyler Police do not suspect foul play and you automatically think this teen has run away. Maybe so but that is an assumption. Assuming anything involved in the disappearance of a child or teen only makes things worse. The goal is to find this teen and bring her home to her parents and family.

If you have any information to share no matter how small, call Tyler Police at 903-531-1000.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: The 21 Teen Girls Who Vanished Without a Trace in Texas in October

READ MORE: Man Wanted to Bring Ultimate Devastation to a Happy Place in Texas

The 21 Teen Girls Who Vanished Without a Trace in Texas in October Anytime a child goes missing, it is devastating news. Gallery Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Feds Warn All of Texas Not to Put These 12 Things in Your Wallet There's lots of personal information that is carried around in our wallets on a daily basis that can easily be stolen. Learn what not to carry in your wallet or purse. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com, Getty Images