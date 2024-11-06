It doesn't matter how much good vibes you put out or prayers for peace you pray or incense of peace you burn, bad things are going to happen in Texas. There is no way to prevent anything like that because evil does exist in our world no matter how much it's ignored in today's society. Mass shootings is one of those evils. No amount of gun laws will prevent them, either. Luckily, one was prevented recently in Texas due to the use of current gun laws.

Buc-ee's is a Happy Place

Anyone who visits Buc-ee's, no matter the chaos inside, walks away with a smile. How can you not? The Buc-ee statues outside are Instagrammable. The shopping experience inside can be overwhelming but fun. There's plenty of great snacks and other food to make your tummy happy. Buc-ee's is the happiest place in Texas, much like Disneyland or Disney World is to the Earth.

Sadly, someone wanted to turn that happy place into a pit of despair. 20-year-old Cameron Darrick Peterson pleaded guilty recently to planning a mass shooting event at Buc-ee's in New Braunfels. You'll have to go back to 2022 for when the plans for this event started. Peterson tried to buy a weapon at a New Braunfels pawn shop but was denied.

Denied a Second Time

Peterson attempted to buy a different weapon a couple of months later but again was denied after completing another background check. It was after that second attempt that the FBI got involved and were able to secure an arrest warrant. Agents were able to arrest Peterson at his home. They recovered a rifle and six loaded magazines along with 11 devices that could have been used as IEDs (mysanantonio.com).

Agents were able to access Peterson's Instagram account. It was there they found statements about carrying out an attack at Buc-ee's in New Braunfels. After being jailed, he was recorded telling another person to destroy a video of him casing a grocery store for an attack as well.

Pleaded Guilty in October

On Thursday, October 31, 2024, Peterson pleaded guilty to attempting to receive a firearm to commit a felony. If convicted, he could spend 10 years in jail and have to pay a $250,000 fine.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: "Drifting" TikTok Trend Cited as Cause of Major Crash in Central, Louisiana

READ MORE: The 112 TikTok Challenge Can Send Your Teen to Jail in Texas

A Tylerite is on a Mission to 'Save the Signs' of Businesses Past If you head down a side street off of Highway 155 in Tyler, you'll find one of the coolest display of Tyler nostalgia. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media

The 21 Teen Girls Who Vanished Without a Trace in Texas in October Anytime a child goes missing, it is devastating news. Gallery Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children