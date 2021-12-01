Luckily Lola's momma was right there or else this sweet chihuahua might've become a Red-Tailed Hawk's lunch.

Last year my family adopted a handsome tuxedo cat from the The East Texas SPCA, one of the things they told us was to keep him inside so our new kitty didn't become hawk food. While the chance of your pet getting snatched is quite small, this video proves that it can happen.

"It's a possibility that the hawk could've grabbed the dog and could've done some damage, possibly even killed the dog, but this is a very rare occurrence for hawks," said Brooke Yahney, manager of the Wildlife Center of Texas. "All kinds of wildlife and also domestic pets, like if a large dog was off leash in the neighborhood, that's obviously a threat for that small dog and that's obviously more likely also."

Lola's hero/owner Kathryn Garver told KHOU that she didn't even see the hawk until it was right above her pup, and she's obviously just glad this bird-of-prey reconsidered its dinner plans.

“It felt like he was right there and just, it was so fast. It just happened so fast, and I honestly thought he had gotten her."

