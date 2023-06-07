Win a Trip to the Moody Gardens in Galveston, Texas This Summer

Are you ready to take a trip to the beach this summer? Aside from all the swimming and soaking in the sun you'll likely be doing, you can also visit the thee gigantic Moody Gardens Pyramids in Galveston, Texas.

Within these pyramids is a great time for the entire family! They include the Rainforest Pyramid, the Aquatic Pyramid, and the Discovery Pyramid -- each offering visitors a fun and educational experience.

How Can You Win Tickets to Moody Gardens?

We want you to have plenty of fun with you're family this summer, so we're giving away some sets of tickets to the Moody Gardens for free! We will have one grand prize winner and three other winners.

Along with, the grand prize winner will receive a one night hotel stay, a round of golf and some gas money. Other winners will receive tickets. All tickets grant access to each of the three pyramids, the 3D and 4D Audience Recognition Theater, Dinos Alive, Palm Beach, and the ropes course and zipline.

These tickets will expire if not used before August 31, 2023.

All you have to do for a chance to win is get social with us below. After doing so, you will automatically be entered.

Rainforest Café in Galveston, TX Is The One With Full-Size Adventure Water Ride Yeah, so no more bored kids while you wait on your table to be ready. Have you heard of Rainforest Cafe?