Morgan Wallen is not going to face any further charges in connection with his arrest in downtown Nashville in May.

The 27-year-old country singer appeared in court in Davidson County, Tenn., on July 1 in front of Judge Aaron Holt for a settlement hearing stemming from charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Public records from the Davidson County Criminal Court Clerk, Howard Gentry, show a disposition of Nolle Prosequi for case number GS919780, which charged Wallen with disorderly conduct, as well as case number GS919781, which charged the "Up Down" hitmaker with public intoxication.

According to Cornell Law School's online Legal Information Institute, "Nolle Prosequi" is a Latin term meaning "we shall no longer prosecute," and it's a legal admission that "the charges cannot be proved or that evidence has demonstrated either innocence or a fatal flaw in the prosecution's claim."

That status means Wallen will face no further legal repercussions from his arrest, which took place outside of Kid Rock's honky-tonk in downtown Nashville around 11PM on Saturday, May 23.

According to Nashville's WKRN News 2, Nashville police arrested Wallen after observing the club's security guards kick the singer out of the venue after he began kicking glass items inside.

According to the arrest report, Wallen refused to walk away with his friends after officers gave him multiple chances, and he got into several verbal confrontations with passerby. Officers said Wallen bore a strong odor of alcohol and that he posed a danger to himself and the public. They arrested him for "being intoxicated in public, unable to take care of himself, and the reasonable likelihood the offense would continue," according to WKRN.

Wallen turned to Twitter the following afternoon to apologize after news of the arrest broke, writing, "Hey y’all just wanted to clear the air, I went out downtown last night with a few old friends. After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other. We didn't mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected."

"Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class," he added. "Love y’all."

Wallen first came to the national spotlight when he competed on The Voice in 2014. He's scored a string of No. 1 hits beginning in 2017 with his collaboration on "Up Down" with Florida Georgia Line, and continuing with "Whiskey Glasses" and "Chasin' You." "More Than My Hometown" is his latest single.

Wallen was in the spotlight again more recently for some better news. The singer announced the arrival of his first child, a son named Indigo "Indie" Wilder, on Monday night (July 13) via Instagram.