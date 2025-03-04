They kill an estimated 725,000 to 1 million people every year. And bad news, according to recent predictions, thanks to warmer temperatures in Texas this winter and a longer breeding season, we may see more activity than usual this year.

I am speaking, of course, of those damn dirty mosquitoes. Texas, and Dallas, TX, specifically, is one of the most mosquito-active areas in the U.S. And get ready because this April could kickoff a mosquito Armageddon here in The Lone Star State.

Right Now, Our No. 1 Deadliest Enemy Plots A Return To Texas

If we're going to rank the deadliest creatures on earth, humans are a distant second to these annoying killers. We kill more than 430,000 humans each year, and in a distant, distant third place it's snakes. Damn dirty snakes kill around 100,000 humans annually.

The Title of the Deadliest Creature on Earth belongs to mosquitoes, these little critters are much more than a nuisance. Mosquitoes carry many viruses including Zika, West Nile, and the Eastern Equine Encephalitis. The reason for the high death toll is that there are no vaccines for these viruses.

While folks across the globe have to worry about these bloodsuckers, when it comes to trying to avoid them in The Lone Star State, Dallas is the worst place to be.

That's according to data compiled by Orkin. The company based it on "the metro areas where the pest control company performed the most mosquito control services from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023." Texas cities that made Orkin's list:

No. 5: Dallas/Fort Worth

No. 9: Houston

No. 39: San Antonio

No. 46: Austin

How To Protect Yourself From These Buzzing Killers

There are several ways that you can keep yourself and loved ones from falling victim to these merciless bloodsuckers. Looking for a few tips for avoiding mosquito bites? Fit For Travel site recommends the following:

Use only high-quality insect repellents.

Wearing proper clothing to protect your skin from bites.

Use mosquito nets.

Reduce the number of mosquitoes in and around your accommodations.

