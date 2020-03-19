The 12 Most Addictive Reality Shows on Netflix

When you’ve got time on your hands, very little can be as satisfying as diving into a binge-worthy Netflix show. And when it comes to binge-worthiness, few genres can compete with reality television. It’s practically designed to make you keep watching. As it turns out, Netflix has a solid amount of quality reality television that’s incredibly easy to watch.

Whether you’re into cooking, romance, makeovers or sport competitions, Netflix has a reality show for every taste. Even if you’re that person who doesn’t like reality TV. So the next time you’re scrolling through Netflix, give one of these shows a shot. You might find yourself in the same position on your couch six hours later.