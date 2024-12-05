There are many dangerous people that are incarcerated in Texas. Most of them are there for very serious and often violent crimes. It’s a difficult situation when you house all of these dangerous criminals together. But, who would be the most dangerous inmate currently behind bars in Texas?

After looking around online a bit, because it’s fun to look up true crime stories. It seems like there is one person that stands out from the crowd as the most dangerous. He is not allowed to be interviewed by journalists. He is not allowed to leave his cell often due to assaulting guards and inmates so many times.

Who is the Most Dangerous Inmate in Texas?

He is currently 33 years old and housed in the Coffield Prison Facility in Tennessee Colony, Texas. He has received a life sentence for his crimes including murder, and multiple other convictions. We are talking about Quinton Cox.

Get our free mobile app

What Was His Original Charge?

Quinton was first sentenced to 55-years in prison after he shot a woman five times in the head and left her body underneath a highway overpass after a drug deal that went wrong.

Since then, Quinton has added multiple 20-year sentences and a 10-year sentence for attempting to assault a public servant with a deadly weapon and harassment.

Quinton’s continued use of violence, especially using sharp objects in an attempt to stab both other inmates and prison guards are why he is often referred to as the most dangerous inmate currently behind bars in Texas.

DOING TIME: The 27 Federal Prisons Found in Texas There are a whopping 18 federal prisons and 9 federal prison camps in the state of Texas.

Take a look at these heavily guarded places where federal inmates serve their long sentences. Gallery Credit: Sarah Clark/TSM