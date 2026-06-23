Big news for East Texas as the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe has broken ground on a new Naskila Casino resort. According to KETK, the Alabama-Coushatta tribe of Texas and the Naskila Casino in Leggett are excited about the growth and expansion in deep East Texas.

The casino will be located in Polk County. Tribal leaders broke ground on the project last Thursday, and the casino resort is expected to open in late 2028.

What the New Naskila Casino Resort Will Include

The new casino resort will sit on 95 acres of tribal land in Leggett, Texas. There will be an expansive gaming floor, and the resort will offer more than 350 hotel rooms, a resort-style pool, and room for conferences and events.

READ MORE: Texans Overwhelmingly Back Legal Medical Marijuana & Gambling

How the Casino Impacts the East Texas Economy

The groundbreaking ceremony that took place last week was also celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Naskila casino. Casino officials say that the Naskila Casino generates approximately $251 million in annual economic impact each year and has created thousands of local permanent jobs. The new casino is expected to expand the same impact, driving more jobs to the area.

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What This Means for Gambling in Texas

Gambling has been a major topic in Texas lately, especially after Texas billionaire Tilman Fertitta agreed to buy Caesars Entertainment in a deal reportedly worth billions.

While gambling expansion remains uncertain, supporters continue pushing for broader casino legalization in Texas. But for now, outside of tribal land no casinos are allowed in Texas.

Would you like to see gambling legalized in Texas? Let me know your thoughts by emailing me at billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com.

Indications Of A Gambling Addiction Here are some indications you may have an addiction to gambling. There is help available. Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit ncpgambling.org Gallery Credit: Dr. T