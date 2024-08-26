The Two Texas Universities Now Ranked Among Most Dangerous in US

Going to college is a rite of passage for many teens, but it's never easy for parents to see their kids spread their wings and fly, no matter how proud they are. According to a new study, two universities in Texas are among the twenty most dangerous campuses in the U.S.

It's important to keep in mind the size of these particular campuses compared to others around the country, they are quite large. Degree Choices compiled the rankings and based them on many factors.

We analyzed data from the U.S. Department of Education to create a list of the 45 most dangerous colleges. We examined violent crimes reported on 10,499 college campuses in 2022 (the latest set of data). We list the 45 college campuses with the highest numbers of violent crimes that year.

What is a violent crime?

A violent crime involves the use of force or threat of force against a person. According to the FBI, violent crimes are:

Rape

Murder/manslaughter

Aggravated assault

Robbery

And we need to make clear that these universities are much larger than many of the other institutions in this study. Once you widen the scope and factor in the most dangerous campuses per 100,000, the list fluctuates quite a bit.

One other thing to keep in mind is that since the focus of this list was on the most dangerous college campuses, violent crimes that were considered non-campus and public property were omitted.

Additionally, once you widen the scope and factor in the most dangerous campuses per 100,000, the list fluctuates quite a bit. READ MORE ON THAT HERE.

The most dangerous college campuses

You should take a minute and read through more findings from this study. The authors break down some major problems including the under-reporting or rape on most college campuses.

