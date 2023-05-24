The Most Deadly Creature On Earth Is Now Active Across Texas

Killing an estimated 725,000 to 1 million people every year, it is decidedly the most deadly creature on earth. According to a new report, Dallas, TX, is one of the most active cities in the U.S. when it comes to these insects.

As far as the deadliest creatures on earth go, humans come in second place. We kill more than 430,000 humans each year, and in a distant third place, it's snakes which kill around 100,000 humans annually.

Of course, the deadliest creature on earth is mosquitos, they are much more than a nuisance. Mosquitos carry lots of viruses including Zika, West Nile, and the Eastern Equine Encephalitis. The big reason for their death toll, there are no vaccines for these viruses.

While folks across the world have to worry about these bloodsuckers, when it comes trying to avoid them in The Lone Star State, Dallas is the worst place to be.

That's according to data compiled by Orkin. The company based it on "the metro areas where the pest control company performed the most mosquito control services from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023. The list includes both residential and commercial mosquito treatments." Texas cities that made Orkin's list:

No. 5: Dallas/Fort Worth

No. 9: Houston

No. 39: San Antonio

No. 46: Austin

So, my family will actually be heading into the thick of it the Memorial Day weekend, we're going to Austin. What are some tips for avoiding mosquito bites? Fit For Travel site recommends the following:

using good quality insect repellents

wearing the right clothing to protect your skin from bites

using a mosquito net

reducing the number of mosquitos in and around your accommodation

