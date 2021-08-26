When I first saw photos of 'The Dr. Pepper House' in Waco I thought it was nice but I didn't understand why it claimed the title of the most expensive Airbnb in Texas. The home is beautiful and in a pretty good location in Waco. But why on earth would someone pay $2,000 per night, plus cleaning and service fees, and taxes to stay there? For a two night stay the total would be $5,405.00. But the reason why they can ask so much is because people love Dr. Pepper and the founder of the delicious beverage actually created this home back in 1885.

His name was Wade Morrison and let's be honest the home is gorgeous, it's address is 1503 Washington Avenue in Waco. It's one of the most beautiful and historic homes in Waco and was renovated in the early 2000's by the Christian rock singer, David Crowder. The home is less than a mile from Magnolia Silos and close to other Waco attractions.

Details on The Dr. Pepper House in Waco

The home itself can host 12 guests, with 5 bedrooms, 7 beds, and 4 1/2 bathrooms. The Dr. Pepper House is 6,000 square feet and offers a wonderful backyard with pool, hot tub, and cabana area. There is a game room above the garage with a pool table and ping pong table.

Every Review on The Dr. Pepper House Gives 5 Stars

While the price seems a bit steep to me, every person who has rented the Dr. Pepper House has loved it. Currently there are 48 reviews of the property on Airbnb and all give a 5-Star review.

Check out pictures of The Dr. Pepper House:

